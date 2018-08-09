'We don't know where some homeless families end up,' says activist after 6 kids pictured sleeping in garda station

Update - 12.25pm: The alarming number of children forced on a nightly basis to seek emergency accommodation with their families will be Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy's legacy, a homelessness activist has said.

Anthony Flynn from Inner City Helping Homeless, who last night shared a picture posted by one mother to Facebook of her six children asleep in a garda station, said he was appalled by the numbers without a home to go to, and especially by the impact on children in those families.

Sixteen children and their parents slept in Dublin garda stations last night.

Anthony says it is the worst he has seen after five years working with homeless people in Dublin.

"I had a 13-year-old girl here with her mother last night so embarrassed and distressed to be sitting here looking for accommodation," he said.

"These families are exhausted and frustrated, waiting for their phone to ring to tell them whether they have a bed for the night. And even if they do get a callback, they don't know where in the city a place will be found for them - it could be on the other side of the city.

"And then you can get a call saying nothing could be found, and you have to go to a garda station. Some families can't face that, and we don't know where they end up.

"How are parents supposed to rear their children in a situation like that?"

"This is not the society we should be bringing our kids up in...We've allowed this to become a norm; this is going to be (Housing Minister) Eoghan Murphy's legacy."

He said the working mother-of-two in one of the families that his agency helped to find a place to sleep last night works until 4pm every day, and can only start to look for a place to sleep then.

He said families are sitting in cafes and fast-food outlets until 9pm at night waiting for their phones to ring. If state agencies can't help, they turn to bodies like Inner City Helping Homeless.

"We're not seeing an end to this crisis...We need to be results-driven and the Minister needs to be accountable," said Anthony, who said there was an over-reliance by the Government on the private rental market to provide emergency beds.

He added that the numbers of tourists in Dublin mean the B&B and hotel accommodation that provides a release valve at other times of the year, is largely booked up and unavailable during the summer. Sporting events and this month's Papal visit will put further pressure on short-term accommodation in the city, with a knock-on effect on homeless families' efforts to find emergency beds.

Of commentary about the picture released last night that two of the children were wearing school uniforms, Anthony said this wasn't the case, and that two of the young brothers were actually wearing matching blue jumpers with a logo on the front.

Housing charities have called it a "disgrace" that families have been forced to do this.

Focus Ireland Advocacy Manager, Roughan Mac Namara, said: “The fact that some families had nowhere to sleep last night except in a garda station is totally wrong and unacceptable and the responsibility for this lies with the failure of Government policy to adequately address the scale and urgency of the crisis. Focus Ireland is working hard with DRHE to support families and help them when they become homeless.

"It is a disgrace to see children who are homeless having to try to sleep on chairs in a Garda station."

"While last night was exceptional it was part of an escalating crisis for families that Focus Ireland has been repeatedly warning the Government about for over two years.”

He said that homelessness services are "stretched to breaking point" due to the "constant rise" in the numbers becoming homeless every month.

He said: "We need more homes to end this crisis - not more hotel rooms. Homelessness can be prevented and ended if the right decisions are taken.

"There is much good work being done and we helped over 1,000 households to leave homelessness last year.

"However, the harsh reality is that at least 3 families have become homeless every day this year so far and this clearly shows the Government strategy to tackle and prevent homelessness is failing.”

They outlined three actions to cut the number of families becoming homeless Introduce measures to prevent buy-to-let landlord from evicting tenants in order to sell up or move in family members.

Specific family homelessness strategy including a commitment that no family will be left without shelter and a cast iron deadline that no family will be homeless for more than six months.

Revisit proposals to make the thousands of vacant properties around the country available.

The Dublin Regional Homeless Executive said they are "very aware of the difficult circumstances that families experiencing homelessness have to face".

They said: "On the night of the 8th August 2018 an unprecedented number of families presented out of hours seeking emergency accommodation.

"We were notified by the Family Homeless Action Team that they were actively engaged with 10 families, who were unable to source their own accommodation.

"Our Central Placement Team were able to source emergency accommodation for five of the families, one family refused the offer of accommodation, two of the families were linked back in with their region (outside of Dublin) and two did not seek further assistance."