Waterford web developer uncovers 'preposterous' amount of data Google has on him

If you think Facebook has a lot of data on you, wait until you hear how much Google has.

Facebook’s collection of data has come under increased scrutiny recently after information on millions of users was leaked by a third party.

However, an information technology consultant based in Waterford, Dylan Curran, has done a bit of digging to find out what Google knew about him and compared it to how much Facebook had.

By the end of the process, the experienced web developer was shocked.

In it, he found that Facebook had stored around 600 Mb, or 400,000 Word documents, worth of data. Which was paltry compared to the 5.5 Gb of data Google had on him. It works out at around three million Word documents.

Curran told NBC News: "I was really like: 'Oh, my God. This is preposterous.'"

So he decided to alert other people with a tweet which has since been retweeted more than 150,000 times.

In it, Dylan said: "Want to freak yourself out? I'm gonna show just how much of your information the likes of Facebook and Google store about you without you even realising it."

In a series of follow-up tweets, he outlined what the search giant had on him.

One showed everywhere in Ireland he had been for the last 12 months.

2. This is every place I have been in the last twelve months in Ireland, going in so far as the time of day I was in the location and how long it took me to get to that location from my previous one pic.twitter.com/I1kB1vwntT — Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018

The data Google could be holding on you, according to Dylan Curran: Location - (if you have it turned on in your device) with a timeline from the first day you started using Google on your phone;

Search history - even if you delete your search history and phone history, Google STILL stores everything until you go in and delete everything on all devices;

Advertisement profile - This is based on your information, including your location, gender, age, hobbies, career, interests, relationship status, possible weight and income;

Apps and extensions;

YouTube history;

Bookmarks;

Emails;

Contacts;

Google Drive files;

Photos you've taken on your phone;

Businesses you've bought from ;

Products you bought through Google;

Google calendar;

Google hangout sessions;

The music you listen to;

Google groups;

Websites you have created;

Phones you have owned;

Pages you have shared;

Google Fit - How many steps you walk in a day;

He also tweeted about the privacy options for anyone on Windows 10 which automatically enable Google to harvest your data.

Meaning, you have to go into your settings to disable the options.

16. Side-note, if you have Windows 10 installed, this is a picture of JUST the privacy options with 16 different sub-menus, which have all of the options enabled by default when you install Windows 10 pic.twitter.com/oHyfYndTnJ — Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018

Dylan finished off his Twitter thread by saying: "Manage to gain access to someone's Google account? Perfect, you have a chronological diary of everything that person has done for the last 10 years."