Waterford man found dead in his home from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning

Gardaí in Waterford are investigating after a man in his 70s died from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.

Emergency services were called to the house in Connolly Place yesterday evening, where the man was later pronounced dead.

His body was removed to University Hospital Waterford for a post-mortem.

Gas Networks Ireland said that a team was sent to the scene, but no evidence of a natural gas leak was found.

Nobody else in the area was evacuated, and foul play is not suspected.

Digital desk


