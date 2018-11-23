Waterford Courthouse evacuated after suspicious device found

Waterford Courthouse has been evacuated following the discovery of a suspicious device.

Gardaí were called to the courthouse on Catherine Street shortly before 10:30am this morning.

The area is cordoned off and the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit has been requested to attend.

Army EOD has just arrived at The Courthouse in Waterford city after a device was found earlier this morning pic.twitter.com/ePglpSRgsg — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) November 23, 2018

More to follow.

Digital Desk