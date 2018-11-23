Waterford Courthouse evacuated after suspicious device found

Waterford Courthouse has been evacuated following the discovery of a suspicious device.

Gardaí were called to the courthouse on Catherine Street shortly before 10:30am this morning.

The area is cordoned off and the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit has been requested to attend.

More to follow.

