Water supply expected to return to parts of the country this morning; weeks or months before fully restored

Water supply is expected to return to parts of the country this morning - but it could be weeks or months before it is fully restored.

The restrictions, mainly affecting the greater Dublin area, are because of reservoir levels dropping and demand increasing after Storm Emma.

Customers are being asked to conserve water where possible.

Eamon Gallen from Irish Water says although people will start getting their supply back, the restrictions will not be lifted for a while.

"Over the course of the morning supplies will come back. We will probably have to introduce restrictions for a number weeks, if not months, to come.

"But we will try and minimise the impact on customers by doing them out of hours - at night where possible - and generally people will not be affected."

Elsewhere, Irish Water says it may be a number of days before a safe supply is restored to hundreds of homes in part of south Tipperary.

It is after a major spillage of Kerosene oil contaminated supplies to the Fethard public water supply.

Irish Water has issued a Do Not Drink notice, but the water can be used for washing.