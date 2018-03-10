Water restrictions to ease off in Dublin today

Irish Water have confirmed there will be fewer restrictions in Dublin, Kildare and Wicklow today.

Water supplies across the Greater Dublin area are to be maintained for customers across the weekend.

The restrictions will only apply to areas where the system supports increased output of water from the Ballymore Eustace water treatment plant.

This will have some impact in the north inner city, parts of Dublin 8, the South Circular Road, Lower Drumcondra and areas in Crumlin and Walkinstown.

Demand in Dublin remains at around 589 million litres a day which Irish Water deems "high."

