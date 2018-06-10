Water restrictions in Skerries having a 'severe impact' on residents

Customers in Skerries and surrounding areas on the north side of Dublin are being urged to continue conserving water for the foreseeable future.

Hundreds of people in the area have been without water for four days.

Customers in Skerries and surrounding areas urged to conserve water for the foreseeable future. Water restrictions required to allow water levels in Thomastown Reservoir to recover. See https://t.co/Ear6GY8V6I for affected areas and locations of alternative water supplies. pic.twitter.com/DoB45g6OZT — Irish Water (@IrishWater) June 7, 2018

Irish Water says this is due to increased demand and reducing water levels in the Thomastown Reservoir.

The current dry spell and increased seasonal demand are contributing to the reduced available supply of treated drinking water.

Customers in the Loughshinny and Skerries Road, Rush areas are also being urged to conserve water.

In order to avoid widespread outages the authority says it is necessary to carry out restrictions on the water supply in the coming days.

Barnageeragh Cove Residents' Group spokesperson Anne Abell says the situation is having a negative effect on locals.

''It's having a severe impact,'' she said.

''I'm an older resident and I happen to have cancer and am undergoing chemotherapy at the moment, so naturally, I have particular needs.''

''Not having access to fresh water is quite difficult as you can imagine,'' she said.''

