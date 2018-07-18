Water restrictions cause concern for publicans forced to close early at the weekend

As overnight water restrictions continue in parts of Dublin and North Wicklow, pub owners have expressed concerns that they may be forced to close early this coming weekend.

Irish Water has imposed night time restrictions from between 10pm until 5am, which will operate until next Monday at the earliest when the utility company says it will review the situation.

Please continue to conserve water wherever possible to avoid putting more supplies at risk. Toilet flushing is one of the single biggest water users so please only flush when you really need to. For more simple tips on how to conserve water check out https://t.co/BWj7NTeK1N, pic.twitter.com/q08K53vhPk — Irish Water (@IrishWater) July 15, 2018

Publicans say their busiest times are after 10pm on Friday and Saturday nights, but with increased demand on kitchens for food preparation and bathrooms for customers, they fear they won't be able to function.

Speaking ton East Coast FM's morning show, John Duggan from the Martello hotel, bar and restaurant in Bray said he is concerned but they have already implemented measures which he hopes will see them through the weekend.

"We've restrictions in place for nighttime so we're cutting back on any of the nighttime cleaning.

"We've turned down the power in our water so we're using less of it," he said.

- Digital Desk