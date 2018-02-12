Water protesters threaten to return to the streets if excess use charges go ahead

Water protesters are threatening to return to the streets if we are charged for excess use.

Plans are in place to make people pay for excessive usage from next year.

But People Before Profit TD Brid Smith says the public will not take it lying down.

She said: "There is going to be a huge controversy about this again and I have no doubt that there will be another series of political, toxic responses once they start issuing bills again.

"It is a ridiculous situation and they left it completely and deliberately ambiguous."

File image of Water Charges Protest in Dublin on September 17, 2016.

- Digital Desk