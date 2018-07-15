Water levels still dropping despite today's rain, says Irish Water

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is urging the public to continue to conserve water, despite rainfall across much of the country.

Mr Varadkar says the country is "far from out of the woods".

Extra water restrictions are still set to come into operation in Dublin from tomorrow night.

Today's rainfall is the first in approximately 40 days and Irish Water says levels at its sources are still dropping.

Dublin city centre this morning as the rain falls. Pic: Collins

33 suburbs in the capital will be affected by lower pressure at night from 10pm until 5am in the morning.

Most of the affected suburbs are on the south of city stretching as far as Bray in Co. Wicklow with nine suburbs affected on the northside.