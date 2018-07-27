Watchdog granted order to trawl material taken from the suicide charity Console.

By Ann O'Loughlin

The State’s corporate watchdog has secured a High Court order allowing it to commence the examination of material on computers taken from the suicide counselling charity Console.

The Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE) secured the order after several protocols as to how the investigation of files held on electronic devices is to be conducted was agreed with Console’s founder Paul Kelly and his wife Patricia.

It has been provided with the charity's books and records by the charity's liquidator.

The Kellys had raised concerns about the proposed search in relation to the use of any documents stored on the computers which they claim are private and unconnected with the investigation and over matters they claim are covered by professional privilege.

At the High Court today Kerida Naidoo SC, appearing with Aillil O'Reilly Bl for the ODCE told Ms Justice Caroline Costello an agreement had been reached with the Kellys, represented by Sara Phelan SC, in regards to the examination of the electronic files.

Counsel said among the best "practice protocols" on how the search of the devices is to be conducted it was agreed that the Kellys would provide the ODCE with a list of files they say are private.

This was to be done by the end of August counsel said. Counsel said files deemed private and irrelevant would not be used or accessed by the ODCE and would be stored separately.

Counsel said that protocols had also been agreed with the HSE to ensure that confidential information on the computers relating to patients who had been counselled by Console would not be accessed or used by the ODCE,

Counsel said that the ODCE examine electronic documents stored on the charity's computers as part of the investigation into the conduct of the charity's affairs before its liquidation in July 2016 to see if any potential breaches of the Companies Act had been committed.

At this point in time counsel said there is currently no prosecution and no charges have been brought against anyone in relation to the charity's affairs.

Counsel said it was hoped that this discrete issue would not trouble the courts again.

Ms Phelan told the court that the Kellys are co-operating, but were reserving their position in relation to any documents that could potentially be used by the ODCE in the future.

After granting the ODCE the order Ms Jutice Costello adjourned the matter to a date in October.