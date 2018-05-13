Watch: Three men rescued from water in Clontarf

Three men have been rescued from the water in Clontarf in Dublin after they got into difficulty while swimming near Bull Island.

The men, who are believed to be in their 20s, got into difficulty after jumping into the water from the Wooden Bridge.

It has been reported that eyewitnesses saw one of the men jumping into the water and after he got into difficulty, his friend jumped in to assist him. After this friend also got into difficulty, the third man entered the water.

The Coast Guard was called and the men were winched from the water to safety by helicopter.

Coast Guard rescuing the third of 3 people in difficulty at the Bull Wall in Clontarf pic.twitter.com/NG10W6Cbwv — Céimin Burke (@CeiminB) May 13, 2018

- Digital Desk