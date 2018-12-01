Watch: Taoiseach takes HIV test to mark World Aids Day

The Taoiseach has taken an HIV test to mark World Aids Day.

It is part of a campaign with GCN magazine, to raise awareness and encourage people to know their HIV status.

Leo Varadkar posted a video on Twitter of him taking the test, saying it is important to remove any stigma from testing.

