Watch: Taoiseach takes HIV test to mark World Aids Day

The Taoiseach has taken an HIV test to mark World Aids Day.

It is part of a campaign with GCN magazine, to raise awareness and encourage people to know their HIV status.

Leo Varadkar posted a video on Twitter of him taking the test, saying it is important to remove any stigma from testing.

It’s #WorldAIDSDay and this year’s theme is #KnowYourStatus. I’ve teamed up with @GCNMag to help reduce stigma and save lives.



Here’s where you can get tested to know your status: https://t.co/7VwDKuAksX #WAD2018 pic.twitter.com/3z5764gAkw — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) December 1, 2018

Digital Desk