Watch: Pat Kenny interviews head of 'Predator Exposure' vigilante group who exposed RTÉ producer Kieran Creavan

Tonight, TV3’s The Pat Kenny Show aired an interview with ‘Phil’, the head of the Leeds based group ‘Predator Exposure’, whose work led to the conviction of former RTÉ Producer Kieran Creaven for attempted grooming of a fictional thirteen-year-old girl.

Currently, the Predator Exposure Group are in contact with people in Ireland who they believe to be paedophiles.

Pat discussed whether the work of these ‘paedophile hunter’ groups should be encouraged or stamped out here in Ireland as the Gardaí warned that “the manner in which such groups operate and how they interact with their chosen targets” could potentially affect future convictions.

Commenting on this, Phil said;

"We do this because we’re being let down by the justice system, our government aren’t doing enough, and this is to protect our kids ‘cos no one else seems to be trying to do nothing about it.

All these folks, you know, that we’ve caught, including Kieran Creaven, he’s been watching child pornography of an eight-year-old child, he’s been doing that – if it wouldn’t have been for me and my group, he’d still be out there now watching child pornography.

