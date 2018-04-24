Watch: Part of Dublin's South Quays closed after crash
A large section of the South Quays in Dublin has been closed to traffic after a serious crash.
Pictures appear to show a taxi, car and truck involved in the collision at Wellington Quay, close to Parliament Street.
AA Roadwatch reports that the South Quays are now closed between Burgh Quay and Grattan Bridge due to the collision.
Motorists are being advised to avoid the area altogether as traffic is heavy.
Drivers are advised that they can divert via D'Olier St and Dame St.
- Digital Desk
