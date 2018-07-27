Watch: Parents of missing Deirdre Jacob make fresh appeal on 20th anniversary

It has been 20 years since Kildare woman Deirdre Jacob went missing.

She was 18-years-old when she vanished in the Summer of 1998.

Deirdre Jacob’s family say they are totally in the dark as to what happened to her.

The then 18-year-old was last spotted in her hometown of Newbridge at around 3pm on July 28, 1998.

She then vanished.

A number of women went missing around the time of Deirdre’s disappearance which has led to endless speculation.

Her father Michael though says he would prefer if people could keep an open mind.

Gardaí have taken around 2,500 statements and followed 4,500 lines of inquiry.

Despite this, they are no closer to knowing what happened to Deirdre

Deirdre Jacob.

All it may take would be one person coming forward with the crucial information.

Deirdre's father Michael is reminded of her all the time.

He said:

Every day since there are reminders all along the way and you never know when you're going to get a real jolt into the realisation of what has happened.

- Digital Desk