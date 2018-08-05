Watch: New fast ferry start its first day at the beautiful Cape Clear Island

Cape Clear Island's new fast ferry has made its first trip to the mainland.

The Dún na Séad is licensed to carry 97 passengers with upper deck seating and 360° views.

It has airline-style seating, large windows, a comfortable saloon, and air conditioning.

The vessel, which was bought in Norway, is capable of speeds of up to 20 knots with an operating speed of 18 knots.

It will reduce the current 45-minute journey time significantly.