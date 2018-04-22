Watch: Minister of State visits North Mon's Yellow Flag diversity committee in Cork
Minister of State for Equality, Immigration and Integration David Stanton has met with Cork students on the Yellow Flag Diversity committee.
North Monastery Secondary School became the first post-primary school in the county to achieve Yellow Flag status.
The yellow flag promotes interculturalism, equality and diversity in a school community.
It is awarded to a school after a diversity committee successfully follows an eight-step programme including anti-racism training, work in the community and policy work.
Minister Stanton said it was a great opportunity to meet the students and to discuss his role while also hearing their ideas.
- Digital Desk
