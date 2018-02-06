Watch live: FF broadband review proposal will delay roll out further - Naughten
The Communications Minister, Denis Naughten, claims a Fianna Fáil proposal to review the handling of the National Broadband Plan, will only delay the roll-out further.
The Dáil is debating a Fianna Fáil motion on the issue tonight.
It follows the withdrawal of Eir from the process - leaving Enet as the only bidder for the massive contract to deliver rural broadband.
Watch the debate here:
