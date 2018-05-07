WATCH: Limerick dazzles in the Bank Holiday sun at Riverfest

The fireworks over Limerick at Riverfest. Photo: Sean Curtin/True Media.

The annual May Bank Holiday festival Riverfest was held in Limerick City over the weekend.

Organisers and attendees couldn't have asked for better weather to enjoy the actives both on land and in the water as temperatures hit highs of up to 20C.

More than 100,000 people enjoyed Limerick’s largest four day summer festival worth an estimated €5m to €7m to the mid-west region.

Watch the highlights of the festival below, which included barbecues, the Limerick Run and a spectacular fireworks display.

- Digital Desk