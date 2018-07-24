Watch: Liam O'Neill confirms he will not run for Áras

Former GAA President Liam O’Neill has announced he will not be a candidate in the Presidential Election.

Last week he said he was considering running for the office of President of Ireland.

"I talked to a good few of my political friends and people in public relations and in politics, and I have to say I’m blessed that I have good friends and more importantly honest friends," said Mr O’Neill told Matt and Ivan on last nights The Tonight Show on TV3.

"And the assessment after talking to them is I don’t have the backup team, I don’t have the logistical group that it takes to undertake a campaign like that.

"I am political newbie, I haven’t stood for politics I haven’t been involved with politics at any level and I don’t have the finance.

"And I think the most critical point of it was the amount of finance it takes to mount a campaign like this."

Digital Desk