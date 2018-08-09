Watch: Here's how people reacted to the first day of the Cork city car ban

Today saw the reintroduction of the private car ban on St Patrick Street in Cork city.

The afternoon car ban creates a time-regulated bus lane between 3pm and 6.30pm daily.

The measure has been met with mixed reactions from locals.

Cyclist Ger Horgan believes that the car ban will be a positive thing for cyclists in the city.

"I can't understand the problem as to trade," said Mr Horgan.

"Because the trade on Oliver Plunkett Street - there's no traffic on Oliver Plunkett Street at certain times - and the trade is ok."

However, some traders in the city such as Eliza Kavanagh believe that the initiative will negatively impact business.

"I found the last time the traffic ban made a huge impact to business, footfall was really, really low and found atmosphere was really different in the city," said Ms Kavanagh.

The measure is being supported by an incentives package which includes:

26 free 15-minute set-down parking spaces;

Half-price parking at Paul St and North Main St car parks from 1pm to 6.30pm every day;

Extending the Black Ash park and ride route through St Patrick’s St, buses every 10 minutes from 7am-9.30am and 4pm-7pm, free from 12pm, and longer opening hours from 7am to 8pm.

Adults using a Leap Card in Bus Éireann’s extended Red Zone — including Carrigaline, Crosshaven, Bishopstown and Ringaskiddy — can travel from 2pm daily until the end of each service for only €1 per trip or 50c for a child under 19 on the Child Leap Card.

The promotion will run until September 15.