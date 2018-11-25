Watch: Gardaí investigating Glanmire brawl in which wheel iron and hammer used as weapons

Gardaí are investigating a brawl in a Cork satellite town in which as many as 10 people were involved and in which what appears to be a wheel iron and a hammer were used as weapons.

Footage was posted to Facebook of the incident in Glanmire near Cork City of the unsavoury scenes in the early hours of Saturday morning.

In the footage, which is just over a minute long, a fight has already broken out on the street and one young male appears to strike another with a hammer as they grapple in the middle of the road.

He is then chased back to a nearby parked car by a group of other people, one of whom appears to hit the car before being struck by another man wielding a wheel iron or similar implement.

That person then appears to be punched and kicked by up to half a dozen people in the seconds that follow, yet manages to get into the car, which is driven then away, turning a corner on the wrong side of the road as others walk on nearby footpath. It swerves through oncoming traffic before disappearing from view.

The audio on the distressing footage captures a woman asking for the gardaí to be called as those involved in the altercation shout at each other, as well as screams from others watching events unfold.

Despite the graphic levels of violence in the clip, it seems no-one involved required medical assistance in the aftermath and as of last night no-one had been arrested in connection with the incident.

In a statement a garda spokesman said: "Gardaí are investigating a public order incident in Riverstown, Glanmire Co Cork on the 24th November 2018 shortly after 1:30am. No arrests have been made and no person involved required medical assistance at the time.

Garda are appealing for witnesses or anyone who has any information to contact Mayfield Garda Station on 021-4558510.

By this evening the footage had been viewed nearly 50,000 times and those who captured the scenes on their mobile phone had stressed that local people were not involved in the incident.