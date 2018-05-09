Watch: Explosive scenes in the Dáil as Danny Healy-Rae loses cool over drink-link initiative

There were explosive scenes in the Dáil today after a row broke out between two Kerry TD's over the new rural transport initiative - 'drink link', writes Sally Gorman.

The row erupted after Mr Healy-Rae asked Taoiseach Leo Varadkar whether he stood by a comment made by Transport Minister Shane Ross last week branding him a "road traffic terrorist".

The dispute gained momentum when Junior Transport Minister Brendan Griffin criticised Healy-Rae for opposing the roll out of the pilot initiative.

Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae in the Dáil today.

Mr Griffin said it was a very progressive step.

He said: "It is a major step forward in terms of rolling out in rural Ireland, the type of transport services that are available in urban parts of Ireland."

You’re letting down the people of Kerry

Mr Healy-Rae hit back saying: "“You’re letting down the people of Kerry” and a heightened argument between the pair followed.

Leas-Ceann Comhairle, Pat Gallagher tried to gain control of the situation saying, "We are not going to play the Kerry game here. It can be played in Croke Park."

We are not going to play the Kerry game here. It can be played in Croke Park.

The new state-funded 'drink link' bus will service 50 rural communities across Ireland.

The bus service will transport rural residents to and from their local pubs between June and December.

People can also book a place on one of 30 new flexible routes to be brought to and from social events, such as a game of bingo or bridge, or to the pub.

The scheme will serve 19 counties including Kerry, Cork, Waterford, Kildare, Wexford and Monaghan and will operate predominately at weekends from 6pm to 11pm.

The service will be state-subsidised and will operate as an extension as to Local Link service.

It will cost the government around €450,000.

- Additional reporting by Digital Desk