Watch Cork's traders react to the city's afternoon car ban; Rates holiday ruled out

A rates holiday has been ruled out for traders who say their business has been hit by the afternoon car ban on Cork’s St Patrick’s Street.

And while the new traffic system can be tweaked, it will not be scrapped until its impact has been fully assessed with the help of at least three months of data.

That was the message from City Hall ahead of what’s expected to be a large meeting of city centre traders tomorrow night to discuss what many have described as the city’s “traffic crisis”.

The head of the city’s transportation directorate, Gerry O’Beirne, said he is surprised at the backlash given there was little criticism of the three-month restrictions on the street last summer for upgrades.

But he said that if issues emerge, they will be addressed as they were last week when a package of parking incentives was introduced.

