Watch: Charles and Camilla arrive at English Market in Cork

Update 10.50am: The royal couple has arrived at the English market in Cork.

It is one of the stops the Prince of Wales and his wife, Camilla, will visit on their trip to Cork and Kerry.

Later today the royal visit will include stops at UCC, the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind training centre, the National Maritime College of Ireland, and the Irish Naval Service headquarters in Haulbowline, before returning to the city for a VIP dinner in the evening.

TRH will cut this cake celebrating the English Market’s 230th birthday and they will be presented with this market hamper in just a few moments #Cork #RoyalVisitCork pic.twitter.com/P0YRWTClTX — Eoin English (@EoinBearla) June 14, 2018

Update 9.20am: Charles and Camilla to observe minute's silence for Grenfell victims during Cork visit

By Olivia Kelleher

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will this morning observe a minute's silence for the victims of the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

The couple will observe the moment of reflection for the men, women and children who perished in the tragedy during their visit to Cork City Hall.

Whilst onsite they will be in the presence of one hundred and fifty invited guests including Olympian Rob Heffernan, All Ireland winning camogie player and mental health advocate Aisling Thompson, the Young Offenders' writer and director Peter Foote and his wife actress Hillary Rose and chef Rachel Allen from Ballymaloe House.

The royal couple will also be introduced to some of the city's great innovators such as James Whelton from Coder Dojo who set up the first ever Coder Dojo clubs in Cork. Coder Dojo is now a global network of computer programming clubs that offers free coding glasses to tens of thousands of children internationally.

The visitors will also meet with founding members of iWish, the annual showcase event set up in Cork to inspire, encourage and motivate young girls to pursue careers in Science Technology, Engine and Maths. It brings thousands of young women to the RDS and Cork City Hall every year.

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Tony Fitzgerald, who is in his last day in office, said the strong and ever strengthening relationship between both of our countries is at the heart of the visit.

"Cork has a very special relationship with the UK. One third of our overseas visitors to Cork hail from the UK. Meanwhile, the UK is the second largest country for Irish goods and the largest for our services And most of all, there isn't a person in this country or city who doesn't have a son, daughter, brother or sister, uncle or aunt living across the water."

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will visit Cork's English Market this morning. The Prince of Wales will travel on to University College Cork, the Maritime College and Haulbowline Naval Base whilst the Duchess will make a private visit to a domestic violence refuge for women and children,in addition to an engagement at the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind centre in Model Farm Road.

The English Market will again play centre stage for the visit of Royalty with Prince Charles following in the footsteps of his mother Queen Elizabeth II and his father HRH Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh who included the oldest food market in Europe in her itinerary in 2011.

Speaking about the visit, English Market Trader Pat O'Connell said it was a huge opportunity for the market to showcase its unique offering.

"Visits like this are not only an offer but are a global advertising opportunity and we are thrilled that HRH the Prince of Wales and HRH the Duchess of Cornwall have chosen to stop her. We have created a hamper with a range of products for all of the traders here in the market which will be presented to them and we hope they bring it home to Buckingham Palace and share it with the rest of the royal family."

The royal couple will unveil a solid brass plaque to commemorate their visit before being presented with a selection of fresh produce from the market.

Tonight's official dinner will take place at the Crawford Art Gallery in Cork city. The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will be joined by the Lord Mayor, Tanaiste Simon Coveney and representatives from the world of arts, culture and education.

Earlier: Restrictions in Cork as Charles and Camilla visit

As the fresh paint dries across Cork City, a massive security operation has kicked in and traffic restrictions will be in place from early morning for the visit of Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

The royal couple will visit City Hall, the English Market, UCC, the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind training centre, the National Maritime College of Ireland, and the Irish Naval Service headquarters in Haulbowline, before returning to the city for a VIP dinner in the evening.

Hundreds of anti-incinerator campaigners plan to stage a silent, peaceful protest along the route they will take to Haulbowline in a bid to raise the profile of their campaign against plans to build a €160m incinerator in Ringaskiddy.

Kevin Linehan, Cork City Council, painting road curbs outside City Hall.

University College Cork has commissioned UCC music graduate Dr Fiachra Ó Corragáin, to write a special piece for the harp to commemorate the visit.

Welcome to Cork, HRH The Prince of Wales and HRH The Duchess of Cornwall. @ClarenceHouse #RoyalVisitIreland #PureCork pic.twitter.com/0QqSAKbM0R — UCC Ireland (@UCC) June 14, 2018

Dr Ó Corragáin will perform ‘The Planxty’ to Prince Charles when he visits the campus this morning.

Charles will meet with students and graduates including electrical and electronic engineering alumna Fiona Edwards Murphy, from Kanturk, co-founder and chief executive of ApisProtect, which uses technology to help beekeepers prevent losses and increase productivity in their hives.

“We’re rolling out 200 hives at key beekeeping locations in countries including the US, South Africa, and the UK, with plans to target New Zealand, Australia, Spain, Canada, and Germany over the next few years,” she said.

Business information systems graduate Paul Moore, founder of Cork food company Rebel Chilli, will present his products while Emily Duffy, a Quercus Active Citizenship scholar and commerce student, will talk to Charles about her Duffily Bag invention — a sleeping bag designed for rough sleepers.

UCC president Patrick O’Shea said: “It is because of their stories and successes that UCC has become known as a hub for entrepreneurial excellence, and we are delighted to welcome his royal highness the Prince of Wales to our campus, to witness first hand how UCC students are changing the world.”

Meanwhile, Billy Forrester, of wine merchants Bubble Brothers, based in the English Market, has created a new drink which he hopes to serve to the pair during their tour of the English Market.

The sparkling blend of Camel Valley’s ‘Cornwall’ Brut and Móinéir Irish raspberry wine from Wicklow Way Wines has been named Deoch, the Irish for ‘drink’, and a play on words on the Prince’s title as Duke of Cornwall.

“The aperitif itself reflects a coming together of English and Irish elements,” said Mr Forrester. “We wanted to put a lively Cork welcome into a single glass, and the meeting of these innovative Irish and English wines seemed an appropriate way to mark the occasion.”

Gardaí said today’s visit will start at 10.30am and the public are welcome to visit and will be facilitated to view it. People have been advised to arrive in good time, and not to carry large luggage or bags.

“People going about their daily business will be facilitated but some minor delays may be experienced and people are advised to allow extra time for their journeys,” said a spokesman.

The royal couple will visit Kerry tomorrow where they will visit Derrynane, Tralee, and Killarney before departing in the evening. Gardaí said Tralee and Killarney will be open for business as usual.

