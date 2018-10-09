Watch: 'All that matters is trying to deliver better outcomes for people' says Donohoe on #Budget19
In revealing the Budget, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has announced spending plans totalling €66.5bn for 2019.
The Irish Examiner Political Editor Daniel McConnell spoke with Mr Donohoe about the Budget he delivered and about how he hopes to get the opportunity to deliver more in the future.
Find a summary #Budget19 here and find out how it will affect you with our Budget calculator here.
- Digital Desk
