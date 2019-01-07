Wartime shell prompts security alert in Co Fermanagh
A First World War shell has been discovered near Enniskillen police station in Co Fermanagh.
It was found during nearby building work and prompted a security alert, with flats and a park evacuated and a cordon placed on part of Lough Erne.
PSNI chief inspector Graham Dodds said: “I appreciate this will cause disruption in the area for those impacted, however, keeping people safe is of paramount importance and we will not take any risks.
“In the meantime, I want to thank those affected for their patience as we work to clear the area. ”
During the war Enniskillen police station was an army barracks.
