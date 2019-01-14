Warren Nolan, 22, sentenced to life in prison for shooting and murder of Alan O'Neill in Tallaght

A 22-year-old man has been jailed for life for murdering another man outside his home in Dublin over three years ago.

Warren Nolan, of Rowlagh Park in Clondalkin, was convicted last month of shooting dead Alan O'Neill at an address in Tallaght on May 27, 2015.

The victim's mother, Doris O'Neill, told the court in her victim impact statement that she will never understand why anyone would want to hurt her son.

Alan O'Neill was arriving home for the evening when he was shot dead in his driveway by Warren Nolan.

Mr O'Neill's girlfriend, Michelle Usher, who has since been diagnosed with breast cancer, witnessed the shooting from the living room window.

Mr Nolan, who was 18 at the time of the shooting, was convicted last month of murder and on a second count of arson relating to a car used in the attack.

He nodded as he was sentenced to life in prison for the murder, and a further six years for arson.

The sentence was backdated to the date of arrest in December 2016.