Warning over 'unique health risks' at papal Mass in Phoenix Park

Worshippers attending the papal Mass in Dublin's Phoenix Park should make sure their vaccinations are up to date.

At least half a million people will descend on the capital for Pope Francis' Mass on Sunday, August 26, including visitors from over 116 countries.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre says any large gathering carries "unique health risks".

It says in the current context of the ongoing measles spread in Europe, children, in particular, should be up to date with their jabs.

Digital Desk