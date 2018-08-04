Warning over open water swimming risks

This August Bank Holiday is one of the most popular weekends for open water swimming and safety chiefs want everyone to know the risks.

Swim where there's a lifeguard, stay within your depth, and don't mix water activities with alcohol.

Don't use inflatable toys in open water, wear a lifejacket when fishing or boating, and supervise children at all times near water.

The RNLI's Area Life Saving Manager Mike Grocott says we have a wonderful coastline, but we need to get a few basics right when enjoying it.

"If you are heading to the beach, just make sure you head to one of the lifeguarded beaches around the coastline," he said.

"Enjoy yourself and make sure you take the correct precautions to make sure you enjoy the bank holiday."

Digital Desk