Warm weather finally forecast as temperatures to rise next week

Warm weather will finally be arriving on our shores as temperatures are due to hit the high teens next week.

According to Met Éireann, a cloudy and wet start early next week will bring warm weather by Wednesday.

The mild conditions are set to continue through to the end of next week.

Meanwhile, the UK is expecting a mini-heatwave with temperatures forecast to hit highs of up to 25C thanks to warm fronts pushing up from the Mediterranean.

As for Ireland's weather today, it is expected to be mainly cloudy with the chance for an odd shower at times, especially across Munster and some western areas. However, a few brighter intervals are possible later on, particularly in the south.

Met Éireann say that tonight will be mostly cloudy, with some patches of, mist, drizzle and fog in places but with a few clear spells mainly over parts of Munster.

Tomorrow, it will brighten up after an initially cloudy start. It will get cloudier further west with some showers during the day and with rain developing in the southwest during the evening.

According to Met Éireann, the general outlook is that conditions will be "changeable and unsettled".

