Warm tributes paid 'beautiful man' killed in Co Limerick hit and run

By David Raleigh

Tributes have been paid to a pensioner killed in a “hit and run” in Co Limerick.

The victim, named locally as Danny Brosnan, from Rylands, Ballingarry, was found dead about 100 yards from his home Sunday night.

Mr Brosnan, 76, was pronounced dead at the scene, after he had apparently earlier been struck by a vehicle.

Gardai have sought help from the public in tracing the driver and vehicle involved.

It’s understood Mr Brosnan, who was a keen walker, had gone for a late evening stroll when he was critically injured.

The scene of the late night hit and run. Photo: Brian Arthur

It’s understood he was discovered by two women.

The R518 between Ballingarry and Rathkeale, where the fatal incident occurred, was closed Sunday night and Monday to allow for a Garda Forensic Collision Inspector conduct a detailed examination of the scene.

Gardai at Newcastle West garda station are investigating the incident and have appealed for anyone with information to contact them in confidence.

Ballingarry Parish Priest, Fr Dan Lane, offered his “deepest sympathies” to Mr Brosnan’s family.

Mr Brosnan is survived by his wife Brigid known as ‘Biddy’ and their five children.

Fr Lane said he received a phone call to go to the scene shortly after emergency services had responded to Mr Brosnan.

“I prayed over him and I gave him his Last Rites and then I went to see his family,” Fr Lane said.

“Danny is from Rylands. He may have been out on a walk. He was found close to his home.”

“He regularly walked, and he had a lovely dog who he nearly always took with him on his walks… He walked the dog a couple of times a day.”

Fr Lane said Mr Brosnan was “a lovely , lovely man…a beautiful man.”

“I’d often meet him and have a chat. He would pass my own house a lot when he was out walking.”

“He’s very well known. It’s very tragic,” Fr Lane added.

It is understood Mr Brosnan had earlier on Sunday, attended Knockaderry GAA Club, to see members of the Limerick All-Ireland Hurling winners parade the Liam MacCarthy Cup on its tour of the county.

Appealing for witnesses, a garda spokesman said: “Gardai in Newcastle West, Co Limerick are investigating a fatal hit and run road traffic collision at Ballingarry, Co Limerick on the 2nd of September 2018.”

“The collision occurred shortly before 11pm at Rylands, (on the Ballingarry to Rathkeale Rd) R518.”

“A male (76 years) was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene.”

Mr Brosnan’s body was removed from the scene to Limerick University Hospital Limerick where a post mortem was expected to take place later.

“The road is currently closed to facilitate a forensic collision examination and local diversions are in place,” the garda spokesman said.

“Gardai are appealing for witnesses, for anyone with information in connection with the collision or anyone who may have been on that stretch of road between 10.30pm and 11.15pm on the 2nd of September to contact them on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”

Funeral arrangements posted online at rip.ie stated: “Mr Brosnan’s body will repose at his residence in Rylands Ballingarry on Wednesday, September 5th, from 4pm until 7pm.”

“Requiem Mass on Thursday, September 6th, at 12 noon in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballingarry.”

“Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s New Cemetery, Ballingarry.”

“House private on Thursday morning. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Limerick Animal Welfare.”

Mr Brosnan is survived by his wife Biddy (nee Steele), sons William, Anthony and Donie, daughters Noirin and Shirley, as well as his loyal canine companion "Spot".