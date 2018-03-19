Waking The Feminists campaign wins at UK's Tonic Awards

Game-changing women in theatre and the performing arts have been celebrated at the second annual Tonic Awards in the UK.

Waking The Feminists were honoured for a brave and creative campaign to effect positive change in regard to representation of women in Irish theatre.

The one-year grassroots campaign ended in November 2016.

The ceremony was hosted by broadcaster and journalist Jenni Murray and attended by stars including Gemma Arterton, Maxine Peake and Emma de Souza, who was honoured for her commitment to bringing new audiences into London's West End through Kids Week.

The event offers families the opportunity to experience theatre together at an affordable price.

Tonic Theatre director Lucy Kerbel said: "I'm delighted that we've been joined by colleagues from across the theatre industry to celebrate the work of inspirational women who are changing our industry.

"It's a great opportunity to bring people together, creating new partnerships and sharing ideas. This last year has shown that a shared voice can make profound change, and the atmosphere of community here tonight reflects that."

Sita McIntosh, chair of Tonic's board of trustees, said: "Tonight has been about celebrating the success stories, and this brilliant group of women have achieved extraordinary things, leading the way for a new generation.

"The Tonic Awards is an inspiring and unique event, and we're thrilled with the support its had from across the industry. It shows a desire to platform the success stories and come together to drive for further change and greater representation of women across the theatre industry."

In other awards, the Clean Break theatre company was recognised for 40 years of work on the theme of women and the criminal justice system.

Director Katie Mitchell was given an award for her artistic work, proactive support of younger female theatre artists, and dedication to foregrounding feminism on stage.

Other winners were The Royal Exchange Theatre Manchester, Steffi Holtz and Gina Abolins, Kully Thiarai, Lyn Gardner and Caryl Churchill.