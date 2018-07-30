Voters warned to be aware of 'fake news' during presidential election

Voters are being warned to be on the lookout for 'fake news' during the presidential election campaign.

The President's former director of elections says the public should be on the lookout for 'fake news' during the next presidential campaign.

Labour's Joe Costello says there has already been a drip-feed of anonymous messages about Michael D Higgins, both before and after his decision to run again.

Mr Costello says the media should be more aware of its ethical responsibilities in ensuring it is not being manipulated.

"As far back as seven years ago, you had some media manipulation taking place in our last presidential election," he said.

"We have seen since that what has happened in relation to the President's election in the United States, Cambridge Analytica in relation to the Brexit Referendum and the furore we have had as to how the social media, and some elements of the media, were used and indeed abused."

Digital Desk