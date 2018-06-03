Visa now 'working normally' after technical issue
Visa says it’s now "working normally" after a technical issue left millions of people unable to pay by Visa card or withdraw money from certain ATM machines.
The company also says customers "should not be charged" if transactions did not go through during the disruption on Friday.
The firm previously apologised, and ruled out "malicious" activity as the cause - saying the failure was caused by a hardware issue.
- Digital Desk
