Violent criminal who sued State over childhood in care settles case for €50,000

By Ann O'Loughlin

A violent criminal who claimed he was allegedly failed by the State as a child when put in foster care has settled his High Court action for €50,000.

The 30-year old man who is currently in solitary confinement in prison and who has previously been jailed for violent attacks had claimed he was physically and sexually abused while in foster care and never treated properly for his ADHD condition, despite being in the State care system since he was four years old.

The High Court heard today that the settlement is without an admission of liability in the case.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross who approved the settlement of €50,000 towards the man's future care directed that the prisoner, who heard the ruling by video link, not be identified in any way by the media.

His senior counsel Hugh O'Keeffe SC told the court the man was first taken into care when he was four years old due to the neglect of his mother and it was their case there has been an "abject failure of the State" in his case.

He said the man's life had been a "litany of very sorry circumstances" and since the age of 17 years he had spent most of the time incarcerated for anger-related crimes.

Counsel said it was the case that no adequate plan was put in place to treat the man's ADHD when he was a child. He said the prisoner has since been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and he is getting the treatment he needs for that.

He said the prisoner's main worry was that he had nobody and nowhere to go when he is released. The prisoner said by video link that the settlement figure was acceptable and that he had been out of trouble for one and a half years since he started the medication to control his condition.

The 30-year old had sued the Ministers for Justice and Health, the Attorney General, the HSE and the Irish Prison Service for alleged negligence and breach of duty and alleges he was sexually abused while in foster care as a child.

He claimed that for a period of 10 years he was in the foster care of a family where he alleged he was assaulted, battered, falsely imprisoned and abused.

He further claimed when he left foster care, at 14 years of age, he was allegedly not provided with a safe environment in which to live and was allegedly given drugs and raped.

Since he was 17, the man has spent most of his time in prison and has been incarcerated at various prisons where it is claimed his various conditions were not diagnosed or treated as they should have been.

It was further claimed there was an alleged failure to implement any or any suitable code of ethics or rules of good practice for foster parents and an alleged failure to take any or any adequate steps by means of screening, enquiry or character assessment before appointing the boy's foster family.

The State denied all the claims and further contended some or all of the injuries alleged were caused by the man's own acts by behaving aggressively and violently and engaging in criminal activity.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Kevin Cross told the man he is going to have to keep on his medication when he is released from prison and he wished him well for the future.