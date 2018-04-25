Violent crime against pharmacies on the rise as 80% suffered violent attacks last year

The Irish Pharmacy Union is warning that violent crime against pharmacies is increasing.

Four out of five pharmacies were victims of crime last year, with one in three robbery cases involving the use of a weapon such as a knife, syringe or gun.

IPU President Daragh Connolly more needs to be done to protect staff.

Mr Connolly said: "Unfortunately I have been the victim of a physical assault myself, I have colleagues who have been held up with syringes, hatchets, guns and it is becoming more prevalent.

"We really have a worry that there doesn't seem to be any fear of the law, or any fear of being caught, by the people who are carrying out these attacks."

- Digital Desk