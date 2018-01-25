Vigil to be held in Dublin to mark latest victim of Dublin’s gangland feud.

A candlelit vigil will be held this evening in memory of the latest victim of Dublin’s gangland feud.

Derek Coakley Hutch was shot dead in Clondalkin at the weekend becoming the 14th victim of the ongoing gangland feud when he was shot dead on Saturday. He was just 27 and a father of two.

Derek was from Dublin’s north inner city and tonight locals will hold a candlit vigil in his memory.

It’s expected there will be a notable garda presence for the candlelit vigil which takes place at Our Lady of Lourdes Church on Sean McDermott Street.

Local councillor Nial Ring has said locals want to show their support and will walk to the memorial on Buckingham Street

Derek Hutch – a nephew of Gerry ‘the Monk’ - Hutch is the fourth member of the Hutch family to be shot dead in just over two years.

Derek’s cousins Gary, Gareth and his uncle Eddie have also been killed in the feud