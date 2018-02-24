Vigil held outside Dublin's GPO to show support for Syrian people

A vigil has taken place outside the GPO in Dublin in solidarity with the people of Syria.

More than 500 people have been killed in the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta region, with around 2,400 wounded.

Medicins San Frontieres also confirmed that 13 of its supported facilities have been hit by bombs in the last four days.

James Gannon from Ballaghaderreen in Co Roscommon says the Syrian community is devastated:

"Some of the horrors these people have endured when they were in Syria and getting out of Syria is just incomprehensible. You couldn't imagine in your wildest nightmares. It's absolutely horrendous," he said.

"What's happening at the moment, to see little children blown to pieces on the streets, in their houses, we can't imagine it. We can't imagine it in a western country. It's not too far away, Syria's not that far away."

Syrians rescuing a child, following a reported regime air strike in the rebel-held town of Hamouria, in the besieged Eastern Ghouta region, on the outskirts of the capital, Damascus. Picture: Abdulmonam Eassa/AFP/Getty Images

- Digital Desk