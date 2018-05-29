Viewers complain about weather forecasters' clothes, hair and eyelashes

Weather forecasters are getting complaints about their clothes, hair and even eyelashes.

Met Éireann has revealed some of things that annoy the public so much they write letters about it.

Female presenters routinely have their appearance criticised, like Siobhán Ryan (pictured), who wore fake eyelashes on camera one day.

While the male forecasters are given out to for getting it wrong, telling people there would be sun on days when it rained.

The list of complaints released, under a Freedom of Information Request, is published in today's Daily Mail.

Digital Desk