VIDEO: Motorists urged avoid M50 and N4 after truck overturns

Emergency services in Dublin are dealing with an overturned truck on the N4.

Motorists are urged to avoid the M50 and N4 as workers continue to deal with the situation.

AA Roadwatch has warned of long delays on the N4 outbound and approaching J7 Lucan on the M50 from both directions and has advised motorists to avoid these routes until further notice.

The N4 outbound is closed between J2 Liffey Valley and J3 Lucan. Delays on approach are right back to the Chapelizod Bypass. Inbound traffic is slow at J3.

Traffic is heavy both ways on the M50 exiting at J7 Lucan. Southbound delays are back to J4 Ballymun and northbound delays are from J11 Tallaght.

Library pic of M50

Traffic is also heavy from Liffey Valley Shopping Centre through to the N4 on the Fonthill Rd and also towards Lucan Village on St. Loman's Rd and the Ballyowen Rd.

There are also diversions to Dublin Bus routes 25a, 25b and 25d, 66a, 66b and 67.

- Digital desk