VIDEO: Gardaí seek petrol station arsonist

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help with their investigation of a foiled arson attempt on a petrol station.

The incident occurred at the Tria Express petrol station in Blarney, Co Cork, just before 7am this morning.

An arsonist, who arrived by bike, set a fire under fuel pump hoses on the station forecourt, which burned for almost 17 minutes.

Gardaí on a routine patrol in the village spotted smoke as they drove past at around 7.15am. A garda grabbed a fire extinguisher from the boot of the patrol car and risked his life to rush onto the forecourt and put the blaze out.

There was an estimated 30,000 litres of diesel stored in underground tanks at the filling station, and a source yesterday said that a “catastrophic” explosion would have destroyed the filling station and a nearby church and houses.

Dramatic CCTV images show suspect setting fire under petrol pump fuel lines at the Tria Express petrol station in Blarney, Co Cork

Gardaí and fire crews arrived a short time later and the scene was sealed off for a technical examination by garda forensic experts.

CCTV footage shows the suspected arsonist cycling past the filling station at 6.52am from the Tower direction, heading towards Blarney village square.

The suspect returns about four or five minutes later and rests the bike in the drive of a house next to the filling station.

CCTV images show a garda putting out the fire, averting a potentially catastrophic explosion.

The suspect, believed to be male, was dressed head to foot in a white painter-style overall suit, he was wearing a yellow hi-viz vest, he was hooded, and was wearing dark shoes.

The footage shows the suspect crouching close to the base of a fuel pump, using what is believed to have been a lighter to set fire to firelighters which he then places beneath the pump’s hose lines.

He runs to retrieve his bike before leaving the scene as the fire takes hold.

Gardaí say their investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Anyone who saw someone matching the description of the suspect cycling or walking in the Blarney or Tower area yesterday morning between 6.30am and 7.30am, or who may have information which could help the investigation, is asked to contact gardaí.