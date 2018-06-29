Victims of sex trafficking being failed in Ireland, report shows

A new report has shown that victims of sex trafficking are being failed in Ireland.

A US State-Department report reveals Ireland has been downgraded to a tier 2 country, meaning it is no longer deemed to be meeting the minimum standards required.

The Trafficking in Persons review outlines ongoing shortcomings in the treatment of victims here and chronic deficiencies in identification.

In response, the Immigrant Council of Ireland says it is grave news to hear that Ireland is failing to meet even the minimum standards required.

It says it has long been concerned that asylum-seekers here cannot be identified as victims of trafficking, meaning many are not able to access the supports they are entitled to.

The TIP report extended its criticism to Ireland's accommodation of victims of sex trafficking, who often spend extended periods of time in direct provision centres without access to appropriate supports.

You can view the full report on Ireland, on page 72, here:

- Digital Desk