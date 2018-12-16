Victim of fatal Cork collision named as man released without charge

A man in his 60s who was arrested yesterday in connection with a fatal road collision in Cork has been released without charge.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man died after he was struck by a car on the Kinsale Road in Cork city between 5am and 5.45am on Saturday morning.

He has been named locally as Martin Lawlor, 49, a psychiatrist who was originally from Tralee, Co Kerry but who had been living in Manchester.

He is a married father of three.

It is understood that Mr Lawlor was walking towards the Cork International Hotel from the city when he was struck by the car.

His body was taken to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination took place.

Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have information or dash cam footage to contact Togher Garda Station on 021-4947120 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.