Vicky Phelan's daughter Amelia meets 'idol' Ed Sheeran after Cork gig

Vicky Phelan's daughter Amelia got to meet her "idol" Ed Sheeran after his gig in Cork's Páirc Uí Chaoimh last night.

Ms Phelan posted a photo of her delighted daughter alongside the singing superstar on Twitter this morning and thanked Will Hanafin and Ray D'Arcy for making the secret meet and greet happen.

Ms Phelan said they would be "keeping this love in a photograph" and that her daughter "had an absolute ball" at the concert.

She also said on Twitter that she is "soaking up every precious minute".

Ms Phelan is terminally ill with cancer and exposed the recent cervical check scandal.

