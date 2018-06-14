Vicky Phelan told 'there is significant shrinkage in tumours' since starting new treatment

Vicky Phelan has been told 'there is significant shrinkage in tumours' since starting her new treatment.

Earlier this week Vicky had a CT scan and just yesterday she received a call from her oncologist David Fennelly who said her tumour has shrunk since she started the drug Pembrolizumab in April.

Vicky Phelan.

Vicky Phelan joined Ray D'Arcy this afternoon on RTÉ Radio 1.

Speaking on the show, Vicky said:

My doctor said this is absolutely fantastic news, you won't believe it... There is significant shrinkage in your tumours.

She told Ray that Dr. Fennelly was bursting to tell her the news when he phoned her yesterday, having only had three doses of this drug since April it is amazing news.

You don't realise how big this is for cancer and for cancer patients, he told Vicky.

Last night, Vicky threw a party in Mullinavat with 120 friends in attendance. With the party planned for some time, Vicky was delighted that the news came yesterday. As a big fan of The Stunning, Vicky was thrilled that they too came to Mullinavat to perform.

'My stomach has gone down, I'm not in pain anymore', Vicky told Ray that she felt that this drug had been working comparing her stomach to previously looking as if she was pregnant but with a 10cm tumour she told Ray that she had noticed that it had gone down.

- Digital Desk