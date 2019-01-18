Vicky Phelan to open #FemFest on Saturday

The National Women’s Council of Ireland have announced that Vicky Phelan will open the conference for young women at Liberty Hall on Saturday.

Celebrating Dail100, and joined by a panel of speakers that includes journalist and author Martina Fitzgerald and activist Ellie Kisyombe, 200 young women will be discussing the importance of the women in leadership and why young women in Ireland need more female role models.

"It is so important for young women in Ireland to hear directly from women in leadership roles, which is why I am so delighted to speak at #FemFest. I never saw myself as a leader, yet by speaking out and challenging our Government, I have assumed a leadership role," said Vicky Phelan.

"I realised early on that I had been given an opportunity and that I had to use it to effect change. My message to young women is simple. Any one of you can become leaders. #FemFest will provide you with the tools to help you to become your own leader," she added.

Orla O’Connor, Director of NWCI added: "Almost 100 years to the day since the meeting of the first Dail, young women are gathering to shape their feminist future.

"You can’t be what you can’t see, and right now, young women are telling us that they don’t see enough women role models in Irish society. We need to see more diverse female role models in all areas of society, including politics, business, media and the arts."

