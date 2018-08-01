Vicky Phelan: Taoiseach has agreed to hold CervicalCheck investigation in public

By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith and Elaine Loughlin

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has agreed to hold all of the State cervical cancer investigation in public and to set up a redress scheme for victims after a lengthy meeting with campaigner Vicky Phelan.

Ms Phelan confirmed the dramatic Government u-turn almost four months after public demands for swift action on the scandal, saying it is now up to Mr Varadkar to finally deliver on his promises.

Speaking to reporters outside Government Buildings after a "brutally honest" two-and-a-half hour meeting with Mr Varadkar this evening, Ms Phelan said the Taoiseach has agreed to a series of demands issued by her and fellow campaigners including Stephen Teap.

She said they include: * a commitment to hold all of the planned State cervical cancer inquiry in public, with emergency legislation changing the existing commission of investigation act to allow for public hearings to be tabled in September

* plans to set up a Government redress scheme for victims, on the condition it will work more effectively than the controversial symphysiotomy and clerical abuse compensation systems

* and confirmation "letters of consent" are currently being drawn up before being sent to hundreds of women affected by the scandal so that their cases can be examined as part of an independent UK review

Ms Phelan - who is now taking time away from campaigning due to her own health condition - said "as everybody knows I want this [inquiry] public, no more than the rest of the families involved".

Ms Phelan said as such "the Taoiseach confirmed this will be the preferred option" and that "the Government and Opposition are in agreement".

She said while the decision will remain at inquiry chair judge Charles Meenan's "discretion", Mr Varadkar emphasised "if required, legislation will be brought forward to ensure this will be public".

Ms Phelan said she also raised a potential redress scheme or different form of mediation to avoid arduous court hearings during a "brutally honest" meeting, and that Mr Varadkar confirmed this is "being worked on".

While acknowledging "not all the women are going to get settlements as large as mine or Emma [Mhic Mhathuna]'s" and that people are not entitled "to automatic compensation", Mr Varadkar has confirmed a redress scheme under consideration.

The campaigner also said the Taoiseach told her "letters of consent" are being prepared to be sent out to hundreds of women whose cases will be reviewed by an independent UK team outside of any inquiry over the coming months.

Vicky Phelan says Taoiseach has told her he is committed to holding CervicalCheck Commission of Investigation in public pic.twitter.com/xt2yO3m4KK — RTÉ News (@rtenews) August 1, 2018

Ms Phelan separately said she remains concerned about the limitations of the proposed patient safety bill which would limit actions against medics responsible for what happened to "joke" €5,000-7,000 fines, but that progress is finally being made.

"Does he [Mr Varadkar] have the power to make changes? That's what I put to him. It's a wait and see," she said.

Ms Phelan also said the Taoiseach gave her assurances in relation to the State Claims Agency and mediation.

She said: "The Taoiseach has promised that he meant what he said, the State is going to endeavour to settle all cases through mediation.

"Where mediation doesn't work and labs are contesting, an alternative dispute resolution mechanism will be sculpted out.

"Judge Meenan has been approached and will work on an alternative approach to what is currently happening in the case of Ruth Morrissey."