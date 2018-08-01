Vicky Phelan: Taoiseach assured me State trying to settle CervicalCheck cases through mediation

Vicky Phelan says the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar promised her "he meant what he said" after he previously announced that women caught up in the CervicalCheck controversy would not be forced to go to court for compensation.

They met this afternoon after the Limerick woman announced she is taking a break from all campaigning for women and families affected by the scandal.

Earlier she said she is deeply disturbed by the "lack of empathy" being shown towards women caught up in the issue.

Before the meeting, the Taoiseach said he was looking forward to getting her advice and admitted he is not in control of the situation all the time.

Ms Phelan says the Taoiseach gave her assurances in relation to the State Claims Agency and mediation.

She said: "The Taoiseach has promised that he meant what he said, the State is going to endeavour to settle all cases through mediation.

"Where mediation doesn't work and labs are contesting, an alternative dispute resolution mechanism will be sculpted out.

Vicky Phelan says Taoiseach has told her he is committed to holding CervicalCheck Commission of Investigation in public pic.twitter.com/xt2yO3m4KK — RTÉ News (@rtenews) August 1, 2018

"Judge Meenan has been approached and will work on an alternative approach to what is currently happening in the case of Ruth Morrissey."